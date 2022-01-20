Watch
MPD: Suspect arrested for Home Depot retail theft, $18k in tools recovered

Facebook/Milwaukee Police Department - District 6
Suspect stole at least $70,000 in merchandise from Home Depot.
Posted at 8:54 PM, Jan 19, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department officers from District 6 arrested a suspect wanted for `14 counts of felony retail theft over the weekend.

The suspect was responsible for allegedly stealing at least $70,000 in merchandise from the Home Depot located at 150 W. Holt Ave, according to the store.

Police say after the suspect was taken into custody, officers served a search warrant on a rent storage locker connected to him.

Police were able to recover over $18,000 in tools stolen from the store.

