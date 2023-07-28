MPD squad involved in crash near Hampton and Lovers Lane; 2 injured

MILWAUKEE — It appears a Milwaukee Police Department squad car was involved in a crash near Hampton and Lovers Lane on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms two were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

TMJ4 Hampton and Lovers Lane

