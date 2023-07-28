Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MPD squad involved in crash near Hampton and Lovers Lane; 2 injured

IMG_7938.jpg
TMJ4
Hampton and Lovers Lane
IMG_7938.jpg
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 23:04:50-04

MILWAUKEE — It appears a Milwaukee Police Department squad car was involved in a crash near Hampton and Lovers Lane on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms two were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

IMG_7940.jpg
Hampton and Lovers Lane

IMG_7938.jpg
Hampton and Lovers Lane

IMG_7939.jpg
Hampton and Lovers Lane

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device