MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police responded to the 1500 block of N. 22nd Street around 12:45 p.m. Sunday for a shooting.

The medical examiner's office confirms that a 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m.

This is the latest in a rash of shootings in the city throughout the weekend.

