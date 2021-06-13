MPD investigating fatal lower east side shooting

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the city's lower east side on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 1900 block of N. Farwell Ave just before 6:15 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman who sustained life threatening gunshot injuries. She was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound on scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip