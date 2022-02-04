MPD: Persons of interest in sextuple homicide released, no one in custody

MILWAUKEE — After originally saying persons of interest were in custody regarding a sextuple homicide investigation on Milwaukee’s north side, Milwaukee police say that is no longer the case.

Last week, Milwaukee police said four persons of interest were in custody and believed to have information that could help authorities investigate the six homicides. The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) now says those four people have since been released and no one has been criminally charged.

MPD records show officers have been called to the home where the victims were found on N. 21st Street 18 times in the past three years. Twelve of those calls for service came in just the last nine months.

On Jan. 23, police responded to the home for a welfare check when they found six adult victims dead from gunshot wounds.

"It was a shock,” said Sister MacCanon Brown. “A shockwave went throughout this community and a real concern."

Sister MacCanon says all six victims were regular visitors at her homeless sanctuary after falling on hard times. Sister MacCanon says they would come to the shelter seeking food and clothing throughout the pandemic.

“These six persons were here often, I've held each of them in my arms,” she said. “Our leadership people and our community have spoken with them."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the six victims as Charles Hardy, 42, Caleb Jordan, 23, Donald Smith, 43, Donta Williams, 44, Michelle Williams, 49, and Javoni Liddell, 31.

Last week, MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said the shootings appeared to be targeted and multiple suspects are believed to have been involved. Police say they continue to seek unknown suspects, while the motive also remains unknown.

"There are probably people who know, but they are probably very frightened and I'm thinking the police should put up a reward,” Sister MacCanon said. “I think if there were a monetary reward, we would see some people come forward."

Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact Milwaukee police. They can do so anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

