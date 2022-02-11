MPD officer Herbert Davis heads to Super Bowl after surprise tickets: 'Thank you to everyone'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Officer Herbert Davis III is on his way to Los Angeles to cheer on his beloved Cincinnati Bengals this weekend at Super Bowl LVI.

Just days after being shot in the line of duty, Officer Davis got the surprise of a lifetime, scoring two tickets from WTMJ Radio and Good Karma Brands, to attend football’s biggest night.

A lifelong Bengals fan, he says getting to enjoy the big game with his father is a thrill.

“Growing up, you know, watching him watch the Bengals, and it kind of rubbed off on me. And ever since I was maybe six or seven years old, I started watching the Bengals myself, and my love has just grown and I've stayed with it; through all the up and down years and now it finally paid off for these moments, for this moment, and I'm very excited,” said Davis.

The big weekend is all thanks to the viral video where family members captured Davis watching Cincinnati clinch the AFC Championship, filled with emotion over the history-making moment.

As he prepared to board the plane, Officer Davis said he couldn’t leave without sharing a message.

“Thank you. Just thank you to everyone who's been there for me. You know, whether it's been since I started this job or before then, or people who have just met me, you know, within the last week or so, just thank you and I appreciate everything. My family appreciates everything. And, you know, I hope they're cheering for the Bengals on Sunday,” said Davis.

While the timeline for his recovery is still unclear, Officer Davis says he is taking it one day at a time, filled with gratitude for everyone supporting him on his journey.

