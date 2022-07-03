MPD investigating shooting of 3-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting of 3-year-old boy on Saturday night.

It happened just after 7:30pm near 52nd and North Ave.

Officials say the boy was struck by gunfire and is in critical condition at the time of this writing.

Police believe the shooting was accidental but the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Another 3-year-old boy unintentionally shot and killed himself on Friday, July 1st

