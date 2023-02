MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that involved a 14-year-old girl.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. near 36th and Villard Ave. The girl was transported to a local hospital for a non-fatal injury.

This remains an active investigation and MPD continue to seek an unknown suspect at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

