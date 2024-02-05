MPD investigating shooting at short-term rental that injured a 16-year-old

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting at a short-term rental that injured a 16-year-old.

"We're just having a nice casual talk, dinner, next thing you know we hear multiple shots happen. It was multiple rounds," neighbor Skyler Snow recalled.

Snow said the terrifying sounds prompted her and her roommate to turn off their lights and get on the ground just before 10:00 Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of North Weil Street, just south of Locust.

Snow said police showed up within minutes and she saw parents rushing to the area.

"The mothers were running and screaming like, 'Where's my baby? Where's my baby,'" Snow stated.

The teen is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

"I was just distraught. It was horrible to witness everyone in that moment, hearing it all happen," Snow said.

By Monday, you could see some cars were hit by bullets.

One neighbor who did not want to talk on camera said his bedroom window was also hit.

Sources say the fight started in a home operating as an Airbnb and as people left the shooting broke out outside.

Records show a call to the police from the property Saturday night. There have not been any other calls for service to that home in the last three years.

TMJ4 News tried reaching the property owners in person and over the phone for comment but was unsuccessful.

The Department of Neighborhood Service says the address for the home currently does not have a license to operate as a short-term rental.

In a statement, Alderman Jonathan Brostoff said:

"This sort of behavior is absolutely unacceptable, full stop! It speaks to the larger issue of better regulation for Short Term Rentals, like Airbnb in Milwaukee. I've been working with my colleagues on this issue and am hopeful the Mayor will join us in this effort. We need stronger and better regulations for our Short Term Rental units."

TMJ4 News has reached out to Airbnb comment.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip