MPD investigating quadruple shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a quadruple shooting that took place on Sunday evening.

Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of N. 41st Street at 6 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshot victims. Upon arrival, MPD learned that a 35-year-old female, two 17-year-old females and a 16-year-old female had all been shot.

They all sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. MPD continues to search for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

