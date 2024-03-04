MPD investigating deadly shooting near 38th and Garfield

Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting near 38th and Garfield on Sunday.

A 22-year-old was shot. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.



