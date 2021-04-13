MPD investigates triple shooting on N. 20th St.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are investigating a triple shooting on North 20th Street Tuesday afternoon.

MPD said in a statement that a 68-year-old woman from Milwaukee suffered serious injuries while a 43-year-old woman and a 17-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries. All were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of North 20th Street.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently under investigation, MPD says. Milwaukee police continue to seek suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip