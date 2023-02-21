MPD District 4 captain remembers Officer Jerving during fundraiser for family

MILWAUKEE — A week after the Funeral of Officer Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee community came together again to help support his loved ones and fellow officers at a fundraiser at Third Street Market Hall.

"Anything we can do from the Milwaukee Police Foundation to continue to support those officers that's what we want to do," said Milwaukee Police Foundation President Mark McCain.

The fundraiser brought together first responders, city leaders, and business leaders.

"He wouldn't want all this attention, but he'd also be very proud that everyone is stepping up and supporting us in this time as well as his family," said District 4 Captain Brad Schlei.

District 4 was Officer Jerving's home base. Schlei remembers Jerving as humble and someone who always had a big smile on his face.

"He lit up a room and he made everybody around him laugh. Many times I've laughed with him, sometimes at him," Schlei said with a chuckle.

Schlei said he's been overwhelmed by the amount of support he's seen in the last two weeks since officer Jerving died in the line of duty.

"There's so much thanks to give for everybody that has donated, supported. The prayers, the hugs, the love. Everything that has come our way is just unbelievable," he said.

Schlei called the last two weeks a difficult balance for officers at District 4— fulfilling their oath to serve and protect the community while also finding time to grieve to loss of a friend and colleague.

"Underneath this uniform, we are human beings. We cry, we have sadness, we get happy just like everybody else," Schlei said.

He says the support from the community has left him speechless.

