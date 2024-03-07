MPD Chief says cost and maintenance are challenges to technology for pursuits.

Recent police chases in Milwaukee have ended with innocent bystanders being killed or injured, prompting questions from TMJ4 viewers about technology to prevent those dangers.

On Thursday, March 7., Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said his officers recognize the risk and are terminating pursuits more often according to their data.

Brian Prince vividly remembers being a bystander and getting swept up in a pursuit involving a suburban police department years ago.

"I swerved one way, and I caught him on the tail end and he fishtailed and jumped the curb and almost hit another person," Prince shared.

Prince is not entirely against police chases, but he has seen how risky they can be.

"If he would've hit my truck I could've either killed him or they would've killed me. I was very nervous and shook up afterward but I was glad I was OK," Prince explained.

"We're always looking to see what is the next best thing that can be utilized," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

Norman says technology is a game changer for law enforcement but it comes with tough conversations around cost and maintenance.

In the past, MPD squads used a tool that shot a GPS-tracking dart at fleeing cars. However, issues with effectiveness and cost shut it down.

The Oak Brook Police Department in Illinois says the technology has improved and reducing risks during pursuits.

TMJ4 asked Chief Norman if MPD was trying to get that technology back.

"We want to ensure that whatever investment that we do have is going to be again properly vetted, and also ensure that not only do, we have that tool to be acquired, but to maintain. We still have those vehicles with some of those units again I told you $5000 a vehicle that was back then," Chief Norman stated.

The police chief did not make any commitments to what kind of high-tech tools he wants for MPD but says they're looking at all options.

