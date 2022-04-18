MPD: 4 cars stolen, 15 broken into near Fiserv Forum during Bucks playoff game

MILWAUKEE — Multiple cars were stolen and broken into Sunday night during the Milwaukee Bucks' first playoff game in downtown Milwaukee.

TMJ4 News requested data from the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) on the area near Fiserv Forum, including Water and State streets, for Sunday night.

Milwaukee police say they received four stolen car calls and 15 calls about vehicles being broken into. Out of those, reports were filed on three stolen vehicles and eight break-ins.

Milwaukee Police Department

According to MPD's crime tracker, there were 4,508 vehicle thefts in 2020. That number jumped to 10,479 in 2021.

The Bucks take on the Bulls for Game 2 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip