Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MPD: 26-year-old Milwaukee woman fatally shot near 35th and Meinecke

items.[0].image.alt
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 6:53 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 19:53:02-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 35th and Meinecke on Monday.

Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was fatally shot around 3:30 p.m.

A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was also shot. She arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage