MPD: 26-year-old Milwaukee woman fatally shot near 35th and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 35th and Meinecke on Monday.

Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was fatally shot around 3:30 p.m.

A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was also shot. She arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

