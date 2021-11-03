Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MPD: 2 teen girls shot near Sherman and Wright

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 10:35 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 23:35:37-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened near Sherman and Wright on Tuesday.

Police say a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were both shot around 6:15 p.m. The two girls were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage