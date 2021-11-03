MPD: 2 teen girls shot near Sherman and Wright

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened near Sherman and Wright on Tuesday.

Police say a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were both shot around 6:15 p.m. The two girls were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

