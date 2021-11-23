MPD: 18-year-old stabbed on Riverwalk near Water and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man was stabbed near Water and Wisconsin on the Riverwalk shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the victim suffered lacerations and puncture wounds to his face and torso. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say it was an unprovoked attack by a suspect who was yelling obscenities at pedestrians prior to the incident.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

