MPD: 17-year-old shot multiple times during robbery near 96th and Beatrice

Police are seeking three suspects
WRTV photo.
Posted at 10:04 PM, Nov 01, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old was shot near 96th and Beatrice around 2:35 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the shooting was the result of a robbery with a connection to narcotics.

The victim, a Milwaukee boy, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital by an acquaintance. He is expected to survive.

Police are seeking a known suspect and two unknown suspects related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.


