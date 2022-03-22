MPD: 14-year-old Milwaukee boy shot near 67th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot near 67th and Keefe Monday night.

Milwaukee police say it happened around 6 p.m.

A suspect fired several shots, striking the teenager. He was transported to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

