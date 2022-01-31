Watch
MPD: 11-year-old boy shot inside car near Capitol and Appleton

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 17:23:02-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an 11-year-old boy was shot near Capitol and Appleton on Monday.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. According to police, the boy was a passenger in a car when a suspect in a vehicle approached and fired several shots, striking the victim.

The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

