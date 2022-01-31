Mount Pleasant's new traffic unit cracking down on reckless drivers

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — As a truck driver of ten years, Joseph Hamilton sees speeders and reckless drivers all the time.

“It kind of ticks me off a little bit, seeing how reckless people can be out on the roads," said Hamilton.

In Mount Pleasant, it’s no different. Hamilton said he typically sees people speeding on the major highways and during nights.

“Remember you're not only on the roads for yourself, you’re on the roads for everyone else as well and you should be considerate of the other drivers," said Hamilton.

Speeders and reckless drivers are exactly what the Mount Pleasant Police Department is trying to reduce through its new traffic unit. Officer James Kelly is part of the group of officers now dedicated to combating speeding along the roadways.

"Slow down. It will lessen the accidents, injuries and damage," said Officer Kelly.

According to the police department, areas with excessive speeding primarily occur out on Green Bay Road, Washington Avenue and Spring Street. It’s those areas where Officer Kelly focuses on, but it's not just speeders they are on the lookout for.

"Red light violations, registrations, a lot of neighborhood complaints of people driving through the stop signs," said Officer Kelly.

A speeding violation carries 3 points against a driver’s record for violations up to 10 miles per hour over the posted limit, 4 points for violations for speeds 11-19 miles per hour over the limit, and 6 points for speeds 20 miles per hour or more over the limit. In some cases, the points are doubled for probationary drivers. In Wisconsin, if a driver accumulates 12 points within a 12-month period, the driver’s license is suspended. Additionally, most insurance carriers will increase premium amounts for drivers with a poor driving record.

"No one likes to get a ticket, but if you can explain everything and treat them how you want to be treated, I think you’re going to have a better outcome of the public," said Officer Kelly.

Officer Kelly said at the end of the day the main goal is not to write tickets, but to educate drivers about the impacts speeding can have.

"If we can lessen the speeds and accidents, that would be the best outcome," said Officer Kelly.

