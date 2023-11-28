Mount Pleasant Village Board unanimously approves Microsoft expansion

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — The Mount Pleasant Village Board unanimously voted to approve Microsoft's expansion.

The village board took up the massive proposal behind closed doors Monday evening. Microsoft plans to make a major investment in the area, including spending billions to expand its data center footprint in Mount Pleasant.

The tech giant is set to purchase more than 1,000 acres in the village, some of which was already assembled for Foxconn. Now, they are hoping to expand the project by over $1 billion.

The company proposed acquiring 630 acres from Mount Pleasant with the remaining land from private landowners.

This would be the second major investment by Microsoft in the area, after they announced earlier this year they will spend $1 billion on 300 acres of land to create multiple data centers.

The Racine County Board will now vote on the project during their meeting Tuesday night.

Reporter Mariam Mackar will have a full report on this story tonight at 10 p.m. on TMJ4 News.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip