Mount Pleasant family sues neighbors claiming years of harassment, violent threats

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A dispute between neighbors at the end of a quiet street in Mount Pleasant has boiled over into a lawsuit by one neighbor who said he's had enough.

"I think for even, just, any minority, who feels like there's nowhere to run, we got to step up and fight these people who are trying to bully us," said Carlos Amaya.

Outside Racine County Court on Tuesday, Amaya announced his lawsuit against James and Cindy Coots of Mount Pleasant. Amaya was joined by his wife and daughter, his attorney, Mark Thomsen, and the National President of the non-profit Forward Latino, Darryl Morin.

Amaya is seeking financial and punitive damages.

In the lawsuit, Amaya allegations that since 2019, when the Coots moved in next door to him, they've pointed bright lights and cameras at his home; built a fence on his property; used racial slurs; threatened to kill his dog and children; and even aimed at gun at his family.

According to court records, Cindy Coots was charged in 2021 with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, a charge enhanced by the court for the use of a dangerous weapon.

TMJ4 News visited James Coots' home to ask if he'd respond to the allegations. He said he'd "like to" speak with the media but he can't, citing a 2022 restraining order Amaya filed against him.

That restraining order, according to court records, orders no communication between Amaya and Coots but does not limit contact with the media. The court also granted Cindy Coots a restraining order in January this year.

Amaya claims Mount Pleasant Police haven't done enough to respond to the threats from his neighbors.

In a response to Amaya's claim, Mount Pleasant Police told TMJ4 News James and Cindy Coots combined have called police 56 times since 2019 to complain about neighbors.

They also said an arrest recommendation was forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney's office against Cindy Coots in April of 2021 for Disorderly Conduct (While Armed). Her next court hearing is in June.

The lawsuit said James Coots called the police on Amaya many times, including to allege harassment and threats, theft, trespassing, and a loud party.

The suit said police told the Coots there was nothing illegal about the party.

Under law, the Coots have 45 days to respond to Amaya's lawsuit or face possible financial or punitive judgments without a chance to fight the allegations in court.

