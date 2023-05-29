Motorcyclist seriously injured by hit-and-run driver near Cesar Chavez and Forest Home in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he was hit by a driver on Milwaukee's south side Sunday evening, according to police.

According to a news release from Milwaukee police, the 29-year-old Milwaukee man was riding his motorcycle southbound on Cesar Chavez near Forest Home around 4:49 p.m.

That's when a car heading east on Forest Home blew a red light and hit the motorcyclist. The driver of the car continued driving away, according to police.

The 29-year-old Milwaukee man was brought to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

