Motorcyclist killed when bike leaves roadway, crashes into a tree in Jefferson County

CONCORD, WIS. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on county highway E, south of I-94, in the Town of Concord.

Officials said it appears the motorcycle was heading north at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The age and gender of the driver were not released.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Watertown Police Department, and Jefferson County Medical Examiner responded to the scene as well.

The crash is still under investigation.

