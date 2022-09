MILWAUKEE — A motorcyclist hit a car and suffered serious injuries near Fond du Lac and 91st Monday night.

Milwaukee police said the motorcyclist was driving down the road when he hit the car. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment. The 27-year-old Milwaukee man is in stable condition.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, was not injured. Officers took him into custody for "traffic violations relevant to the accident." Police will be referring charges.

