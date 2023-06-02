Watch Now
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash near 12th and National

Posted at 11:11 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 12:11:36-04

MILWAUKEE — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash Thursday afternoon, the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed Friday.

MPD said it responded to 12th and National around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash. Officers discovered a 29-year-old man had been riding his motorcycle west on National when a vehicle traveling east made a left turn into the motorcyclist's path.

After the two crashed, the driver of the vehicle parked it on S. 12th Street and fled the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he is now in critical condition.

Milwaukee Police said it's investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

