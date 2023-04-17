Motorcycle with 2 passengers crashes in Kenosha County; Illinois man dead

An Illinois motorcyclist died after he failed to take a turn and crashed in the town of Burlington in Kenosha County Saturday afternoon, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to the 700 block of 312th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Deputies learned the motorycle, which had two passengers riding on it, left the roadway and crashed into the ditch line. The road was wet because it had just stopped raining that day.

On Monday, the sheriff's department identified the motorcyclist who died as a 54-year-old male from Buffalo Grove, Wisconsin.

The female passenger of the motorcycle was brought to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff's department, the name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification. The investigation is still active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.

