Motorcycle crash on Kinnikinnick, driver in critical condition, police say

MILWAUKEE — A motorcyclist is in critical condition in the hospital after losing control and hitting a sidewalk on Kinnikinnick Avenue Saturday morning.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. near KK and California.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on 09/16/23 at about 1:20am in the 2800 block of S. Kinnikinnick Ave. The 34-year-old victim was driving his motorcycle in a Northwest direction when he lost control hitting a sidewalk. The victim was conveyed to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.



