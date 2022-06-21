Mother wants justice for son killed on Father's Day

April Kyle said she would like justice for her son who was shot and killed on Sunday.

"I want whoever did this to pay for this. It's not right. They just took him from his kids on Father's Day," said Kyle.

Sharon Moore, 23, was shot in front of a home on Walnut Street near 34th a bit after 3 p.m., according to the Medical Examiner. According to their report, he died in a backyard nearby.

Moore was a father of three kids, ages four, two and one. He had a fourth child on the way, said Kyle.

Police said they're still searching for unknown suspects.

"He was loving. He was caring. He loved the mess out of me. He really loved his mom. And he loved his granny," said Kyle.

TMJ4 News spoke with Kyle near a vigil, which the family asked us not to show.

This year, there have been 100 homicides in the city, according to police data. That's up from 77 homicides this time last year.

Kyle said she'll help raise Moore's children.

"Please put the guns down. Cause nobody's parent should have to bury their child like that. From a gun," said Kyle.

