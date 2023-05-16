Mother shares message after daughter, family members killed in Sunday car crash

Victoria Weeks said she enjoyed a fun, happy Mother's Day with her daughter only to learn of her death hours after they'd spent time together.

"Slow down and be safe, just tell your kids every day you love them. Parents, tell your children you love them because you never know. I didn't know that was going to be the last time," said Weeks.

Submitted 15-year-old Mercedez Brown-Weeks was among five people killed in a crash in Milwaukee early Monday morning.

According to authorities, the driver of a Kia Sedona sped through a red light at 60th and Fond du Lac on Sunday night. A westbound car hit it, killing four people in the Sedona, including Weeks' daughter, Mercedez Brown-Weeks. A fifth person in the minivan died later.

Weeks said three other members of her family were in the Sedona that night, including 15-year-old Mikayla Rattler, who also died. Weeks said she's also related to a 17-year-old passenger and the 20-year-old driver.

Police said the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver had serious injuries and was arrested for homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, according to police.

"It's very hard. I'm struggling. It's very hard. Not good at all," said Weeks.

Reba Beckworth This is Aniya Robinson, the 1-year-old girl who was killed in a crash near 60th and Fond du Lac last night that also took the lives of 4 others. The Medical Examiner's Office says a Kia Sedona blew a red light at about 80 MPH before the crash.

The crash also killed 17-year-old Isreal Williams and one-year-old Aniya Robinson. Authorities have not yet named a 32-year-old man who died in the crash.

The family has launched a GoFundMe page to help with funeral and memorial arrangements.

