Mother saves child, gunman steals car in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A mother was able to remove her child from inside her vehicle moments before a gunman stole the car and drove off in Wauwatosa Monday evening, police say.

The gunman then took police on a chase before crashing. Officers took him into custody.

Tosa police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a carjacking around 6 p.m. near 85th and Stickney. There they found the mother, who told officers she was in her car parked in her driveway when the suspect approached, armed with a handgun.

The gunman demanded the victim's vehicle. He then drove off in the blue Mercedes. Police say there was also a report of a dark gray Hummer or Jeep in the area that might be connected to the crime.

After the gunman sped off with the stolen car, police say officers followed the man. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed the stolen car at Washington Park, police said. Officers took the driver into custody.

Officers say they also found the reported dark gray Hummer. Milwaukee police chased the Hummer until that vehicle crashed near 27th and Lisbon. Officers took two people inside the vehicle into custody.

Police said that as far as they are aware, the mother and her child were not injured.

