Mother of missing Manitowoc County boy to appear in court today

The mother of a missing Manitowoc County boy is expected to appear in court today.

3-year-old Elijah Vue hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning. His mother, Katrina Baur, has not been formally charged, but is expected in court Friday.

According to the Manitowoc County Clerk of Courts, Baur was referred on a child neglect charge. It's unclear right now if that charge is related to her missing son.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, Jesse Vang is also due in court today for child neglect allegations. Police have not said what the relationship is between him and Baur.

The search for Vue is still going. Investigators have searched landfills, local rivers, and may areas surrounding Two Rivers. They are urging community members to say something if they see something.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip