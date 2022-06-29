Mother of Black trans woman killed in Milwaukee calls for justice

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee on June 15 has been identified as Brazil Johnson, who identified as a trans woman, according to Mayor Cavalier Johnson's office.

At the time of the shooting near Teutonia and Garfield, Milwaukee police said they were seeking unknown suspects. Police have not publicly released an update on the case.

The organizer of a GoFundMe, who identifies as Johnson's mother, said Johnson enjoyed cooking, playing video games, hanging out with friends and "just being free."

"He had a big heart. Unfortunately, that big heart led to his UNJUST murder. Yes, during pride month, my son, better known as Brazil Johnson, a proud member of the LGBTQIA community, was murdered by the hand of someone who didn't appreciate the light that Devon brought into their lives. My son was the victim of a hate crime, and now I have to lay my only son to rest," according to the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser aims to raise $7,000 for burial and funeral costs. Click here to learn more and donate.

Mayor Johnson said in a statement Wednesday that his office has discussed the case with police, the city’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, and with a member of our Equal Rights Commission.

“One of those victims [of rising crime] is Brazil Johnson, a 28-year-old trans woman who was shot and killed earlier this month. She was talented and loved, and the attack on her appears to be entirely unjustified," Johnson said.

“What I want is justice for Brazil Johnson. I also want an end to violence against any person victimized because of hate, discrimination, or ignorance," the mayor said. “We must recognize that this violence exists, and, collectively, we must work to stop it."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was the first to report on Johnson's identity.

A public memorial for Johnson is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Teutonia and North in Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip