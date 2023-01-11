Mother of 14-year-old Racine teen shot over a breakup speaks out: 'A walking miracle:'

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A walking miracle, that's what the mother of a 14-year-old girl is saying after her daughter survived being shot several times in the head by her teen boyfriend.

It happened over the weekend near 21st and Memorial Drive in Racine.

"She's (Jazlene Jones) just so proud to be alive," said Miranda Perales, Jazlene's mother.

Perales said her daughter Jazlene is talking, walking, and smiling at Children's Wisconsin just two days after being shot several times. She said her daughter is still her spunky self and is looking forward to putting on make-up.

Investigators say Jazlene was shot in the head three times by her 14-year-old boyfriend when she tried to break up with him. They say the boyfriend admitted to shooting her in what he called a "fit of rage."

Perales family Jazlene Jones at Children's Wisconsin after being shot in the head.

Perales said her daughter dated the teen for more than a year and she never noticed any concerning signs. She didn't even know the boy had access to a gun.

"I bought the kid a Christmas present. You don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled," Perales said.

TMJ4's Ubah Ali asked Perales if she thought domestic violence could happen at the age of 14.

"I did not think that was possible because they're kids," Perales said. "I didn't think evil was in kids."

Perales family Jazlene Jones, 14, survived after being shot in the head several times by a 14-year-old Racine boy over a breakup.

The 14-year-old boy is charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Considering the trauma Jazlene went through, her family is thankful her brain function wasn't impacted.

"She lost sight in one of her eyes, but doctors told her she's going to be able to do everything people with two eyes can do," Perales stated.

Perales family 14-year-old Jazlene Jones was shot in the head numerous times by a 14-year-old boy in Racine.

Jazlene will also have to live with several bullets lodged in her body.

Now, the brave teen is taking the worst day of her life and using it to speak up for those in violent relationships.

"This is her new path and I'm going to help her any way possible," Perales smiled.

Perales family 14-year-old Jazlene Jones was shot by her 14-year-old boyfriend.

On Tuesday, the court ordered the 14-year-old boy to remain in custody on a $500,000 bail. His next court date is next week.

If convicted, the teen could face up to 60 years in prison. TMJ4 News is not naming the 14-year-old due to his age.

A GoFundMe was launched for 14-year-old Jazlene and her family. You can donate here.

