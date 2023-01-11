14-year-old boy charged as adult after shooting teen over breakup in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — A 14-year-old boy is being charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after shooting his girlfriend, a 14-year-old girl.

Racine police officers responded to 21st and Memorial for a girl who had been shot around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to Milwaukee.

According to a criminal complaint, the teen admitted to shooting his girlfriend in the head in what he called a "fit of rage." The teen girl survived the shooting and was able to talk to the police. She told the boy she wanted to break up with him and that is when he shot her in the head three times, the complaint says.

The complaint says one of the bullets entered her eye and lodged into her neck. She remains in the hospital. The boy admitted he shot the girl because of a Snapchat post and the breakup.

On Tuesday, the court ordered the teen to remain in custody on a $500,000 bail. His next court date is next week. If convicted, the teen could face up to 60 years in prison. TMJ4 News is not naming the 14-year-old due to his age.

A GoFundMe was launched for the 14-year-old girl and her family. You can donate here.

These charges come as Gov. Tony Evers was in Racine on Tuesday where he talked about mental health and preventing violent crime.

