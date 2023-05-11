Mother killed in Plymouth apartment fire: Man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — A 32-year-old Plymouth man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for intentionally setting an apartment building on fire, resulting in a woman's death.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Jonathan T. Lane admitted that on Nov. 7, 2017, he started a fire in a small, two-story apartment building in Plymouth. A mother of three children died and a firefighter was injured attempting to put the fire out.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One dead after massive Plymouth apartment fire

The apartment building was destroyed and neighboring apartment buildings were damaged.

Arson investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. The DOJ says Lane, who lived in one of the apartments, was the last person around the fire origin minutes before the discovery of smoke and fire.

Following Lane's prison release, he will spend three years on supervised release. He is also ordered to pay restitution in an amount yet to be determined but could exceed $400,000.

