Mother-daughter duo taking over the Tater Tot Industry with gourmet tots

MILWAUKEE — There's a mother-daughter duo taking over the tater tot industry. "Tots on the Street" was started about four years ago by owner Hannah Kopplin.

She said her whole family loves the comfort food, so much so, that her mother later joined her in the business venture.

"I've always been in the food service industry and we absolutely love tater tots, my family does, so we decided to put the two together and it’s been incredible," said Hannah.

They first started rolling the gourmet stuffed tots in a food truck and they are now venturing out to grocery stores including Sendik's.

"It's been crazy. It has taken us all over Milwaukee and it’s been really cool," said Hannah.

Their menu features sour cream and chive tots, BBQ chicken, and of course, you can't be in Wisconsin without the favorite, cheese curds.

"We have 40 different flavors of tots and our number one seller is our Wisconsin cheese curd tots," said Hannah,.

She says it’s been a rewarding experience not only building her business, but with her amazing staff and her mother… together they hope to continue to grow in this industry

