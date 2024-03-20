Mother charged in shooting death of four-year-old boy

The mother of a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a 6-year-old is now facing charges.

Police say Jamero Edwards was shot in the head on February 18th at an apartment near 64th Court and Bradley. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead there.

According to the criminal complaint, when police arrived to the scene of the shooting, a six-year-old said that Jamero had pulled a gun out of his mother Tiara's purse and told the six-year-old to shoot him with it. Jamero was one of several children in the home at the time.

Tiara Edwards has been charged with child neglect - consequence of death.

Another adult present at the time of the shooting tried to save Jamero's life and drove him to the hospital, according to court documents. She confirmed the gun belonged to Edwards, and that she normally kept it in her purse or holstered at her hip.

Edwards also confirmed to police that the gun belonged to her. She told police she was sleeping when she heard a "pow" and then some of the children screaming that Jamero had been shot. She also told officers she had taken a concealed carry weapon course, but did not pay for her permit after completing it.

Edwards told police she kept the gun loaded. Although she told police the purse with her gun in it was "around her body" at the time of the shooting, the child who admitted to shooting Jamero claimed the purse was on the floor as Edwards slept.

If Edwards is convicted, she could face 25 years behind bars.

