Mother booked on 2 attempted homicide counts, son still in critical condition: Sheboygan Falls police

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — Sheboygan Falls police say they have booked a mother on two counts of attempted intentional homicide for allegedly assaulting her 8-year-old boy on Thursday. Police confirmed Friday that the child is still in "critical condition" in Children's Hospital.

Police said in a statement that a Sheboygan-area hospital released the 41-year-old mother Friday afternoon. Police brought the woman to Sheboygan County Jail, where officers booked her on the two attempted homicide counts.

While one count relates to her alleged assault of her son, police said the other count is related to "information obtained by witnesses of an unreported previous incident." She has not been formally charged yet, police said. The department has not identified her.

On Thursday, Sheboygan Falls announced the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the Plank Trail Apartments, on the northwest side of the city.

During a press conference, Sheboygan Falls Chief of Police Eric Miller said the 41-year-old mother assaulted her 8-year-old son. She then sustained self-inflicted "traumatic injuries." Police would not specify what type of injuries.

After the boy was assaulted, his father called 911 and jumped into action to preform life-saving measures until police showed up. The boy was taken to a Sheboygan hospital and was eventually transferred to Children's Wisconsin.

The mother was also taken to a Sheboygan hospital.

Police said a 10-year-old boy was also in the apartment at the time of the incident, but he was unharmed.

Police also clarified Thursday that initial reports that the 8-year-old boy had been stabbed were false. However, they did not provide specifics on the types of injuries he sustained.

Neighbors at the Park Trail Apartments were saddened to learn of the new developments on Thursday.

"I don't think they were letting anyone leave that building. They had it tapped off with crime scene tape," said Mercedes Lomibal, who lives next door to the building where police say the assault happened. "I feel like most people don't think that's going to happen right down the road."

