Mother and last person to see missing Manitowoc County boy to appear in court

The search continues for missing a missing Manitowoc County boy. Three-year-old Elijah Vue as last seen in Two Rivers on Tuesday.

Police there say they've searched overnight, both on land and in the city's rivers. Other groups are canvassing neighborhoods.

Vue's mother Katrina Baur appeared in court Friday along with Jesse Vang, the last person to see the boy.

They're facing child neglect charges and are expected back in court Monday.



