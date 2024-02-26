Watch Now
Mother and last person to see missing Manitowoc County boy to appear in court

Elijah Vue has been missing from Manitowoc County since last week. His mother, Katrina Baur, and the last person to see him, Jesse Vang, are due to appear in court Monday morning.
Posted at 6:18 AM, Feb 26, 2024
The search continues for missing a missing Manitowoc County boy. Three-year-old Elijah Vue as last seen in Two Rivers on Tuesday.

Police there say they've searched overnight, both on land and in the city's rivers. Other groups are canvassing neighborhoods.

Vue's mother Katrina Baur appeared in court Friday along with Jesse Vang, the last person to see the boy.

They're facing child neglect charges and are expected back in court Monday.

