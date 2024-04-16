Most diverse Common Council in Milwaukee history sworn in

Mayor Cavalier Johnson was sworn in for his second term in the City of Milwaukee Tuesday morning.

The most diverse Common Council in Milwaukee history was also sworn in.

Of the 15 Aldermen representing the 15 districts of the Cream City, 8 are African-American and 6 are women — the most in the body's history. The Council will also have the most LGBTQ members ever, serving two districts.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae spoke to some of those aldermen, who say representation in major institutions, including government, is crucial — and it's something we're seeing in action.

Jenna will have more information about the new Council president at 5:00 p.m.

