Most abortions in Wisconsin illegal if court draft holds up

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly all abortions could become illegal in Wisconsin if a leaked majority opinion draft by the U.S. Supreme Court holds up.

WATCH: Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm discusses the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion:

Milwaukee Co. DA John Chisholm talks Supreme Court decision on abortion

The draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft and said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

Explained: Roe v. Wade draft opinion

Wisconsin’s abortion ban passed in 1849 and made unenforceable by Roe, would not take hold until the majority opinion is published. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.

The draft opinion was made in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

