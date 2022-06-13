More than 70 firefighters, first responders fight manufacturing fire in Waupaca area

More than 70 firefighters and first responders are on the scene of a large manufacturing fire in the Waupaca area, the American Red Cross of Wisconsin says.
The fire broke out Monday at a large manufacturer building on Highway D.
The Red Cross says its volunteers are providing food and water for the first responders.
There is no word yet if anyone has been hurt.
