More than 50,000 We Energies customers lose power as high winds down trees in southeast Wisconsin Monday

MILWAUKEE — More than 50,000 We Energies customers lost power Monday afternoon as strong winds pummeled parts of southeast Wisconsin.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, 51,128 We Energies customers were without power.

More than 30,000 of those outages were in the City of Milwaukee, followed by Oak Creek (3,887), Racine (2,938), and South Milwaukee (2,615).

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to an "unusually large number of reports of wires down," and the DPW forestry division has received nearly 100 emergency calls for downed trees and branches, according to a city spokesperson.

Port Milwaukee reported roof damage at two warehouses on its grounds.

The strong winds caused minor flight delays at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The airport also reported minor damage from the winds.

TMJ4's Brendyn Jones spotted multiple trees down in Milwaukee's Riverwest area.

This massive tree was completely uprooted and landed on parts of two houses near Humboldt and Concordia:

TMJ4

This large tree was blocking traffic on Holton St., north of Wright St.:

TMJ4

Carson Kellogg shared this photo of another large tree that completely tore out parts of the sidewalk near Booth and Locust, also in Riverwest:

Carson Kellogg

More storms are possible Monday evening in southeast Wisconsin. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest.

You can view the We Energies outage map here.

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