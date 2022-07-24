More than 20,000 lose power after severe weather passes through SE Wisconsin

We Energies reported outages throughout its entire service area on Saturday night after thunderstorms rolled through Southeast Wisconsin.

At one point, there were more than 24,000 customers without power. Fire fighters at several locations with downed wires told us they would be out all night making repairs, as would We Energies.

In the Jackson Park neighborhood, residents wandered a dark block, chatting among themselves about what had happened.

"Pop, you know, boom. And then we all came out looking around," said Troy, who lives in Jackson Park. "And about 15 minutes later, we heard it again, saw bright lights, explosions. A little bit of a fireball."

Without air conditioning, many families in White Manor neighborhood sat on their lawns with their kids to cool off.

Street lights also went out along many major roads on the southside, forcing driving to navigate the intersections at their own risk.

The Thunderstorms brought high winds, heavy rain and ligthening, with a risk of flash flooding and tornadoes.

The Waukesha County Fair shut down at 7 p.m. and Jimmy Buffet canceled his concert at Alpine Valley.

Country Thunder in Kenosha County did evacuate some fans out of caution, but the show was resumed.

