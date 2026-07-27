More than 18,000 We Energies customers in SE Wisconsin lose power; most outages in Milwaukee County

More than 18,000 We Energies customers are without power Monday morning.

Nearly all of the outages are concentrated in Milwaukee County. We Energies has listed a restoration estimate of 8:30 a.m., though the utility notes that is only an estimate.

We Energies

TMJ4 reached out to We Energies for more information on the cause of the outages and a spokesperson provided the following statement:

"Our crews are in the area of the outages investigating the cause at this time. As soon as we determine the cause we will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We will continue to update the online outage map with the latest information." We Energies spokesperson

We Energies provided the following tips for people experiencing power outages:

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