More than 100 church-related abuse claims filed with Wisconsin DOJ

Posted at 3:23 PM, Jul 13, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it has received more than 100 reports of abuse by clergy and faith leaders across the state since announcing a statewide investigation in April.

The justice department said Tuesday that reports received so far include allegations of abuse and also relate to how churches and religious organizations responded to abuse.

The reports concern clergy and faith leaders of multiple religious organizations. They also include some reports of abuse not related to any religious organization and some reports include claims against multiple abusers.

Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat who is up for reelection next year, announced the investigation in April.

