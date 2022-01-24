More snow, cold temps overnight could bring more hazardous roads

Monday morning commuters may face hazardous road conditions after the second biggest weekend of snowfall this year.

"Winter weather can be very surprising. It can be all, it can be nothing, it can be something in between," said Julie Anderson, Public Works Director for Racine County.

Overnight into Sunday morning, it was one to five inches across parts of Southeast Wisconsin, leading to slick road conditions.

After a semi truck jackknifed on I-41 southbound, traffic was delayed for hours on I-41 southbound near Pleasant Prarie.

The truck was removed and snow clean up continued through the day, on interstates and residential roads.

But despite sunshine, salt and plows, Monday may also reveal hazardous conditions as snow is expected to combine with very cold conditions overnight.

"When it hits the pavement, it creates an icy surface faster because the pavement temperatures are extremely cold," said Anderson.

When temperatures fall far below freezing, public works departments, such as Racine, have to use extra strength salt.

But county, as well as city workers, can only do so much.

"People tend to drive way too fast. That's the number one complaint, the number one reason we hear about crashes," said Anderson.

She's encourging everyone on Monday to drive slowly, especially on the interstate, and give plows at least 200 feet of space.

Not everyone, however, dreads the winter road conditions.

El-Amin Abdullah runs Yard Barberz, which, outside of warmer months, offers residential and commercial snow removal.

"It's been challenging. We're about 10-12 inches behind, from what I've read," said Abdullah, referring to this year's lower than average total snowfall.

But even for companies like Yard Barberz, safety is the priority.

"Snow, I often times say, you have to look at it like an emergency service," said Abdullah. "Because of the risk, slip hazards and safety issues related to it, it’s like an emergency service. So people should act accordingly."

